Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Security Strategy
U.S. President Trump has stated that controlling Greenland is essential for international security. These comments were made on his first day of the second term while signing executive orders in the Oval Office.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:38 IST
The statement came as part of Trump's agenda on the first day of his second presidential term, highlighting Greenland's strategic importance in global security considerations.
Trump's declaration signals a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy views, underscoring Greenland's role in broader security strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
