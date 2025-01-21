Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Security Strategy

U.S. President Trump announced on Monday his belief that controlling Greenland is crucial for ensuring international security. He shared these remarks while signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office.

The statement came as part of Trump's agenda on the first day of his second presidential term, highlighting Greenland's strategic importance in global security considerations.

Trump's declaration signals a potential shift in U.S. foreign policy views, underscoring Greenland's role in broader security strategies.

