Trump's Coal Comeback: Executive Orders to Revitalize a Dying Industry

In a move aimed at reviving the declining coal industry, President Donald Trump has signed a series of executive orders designed to invigorate one of America's traditional energy sources. The orders enable some older coal-fired plants to continue operations, addressing increasing electricity demands fueled by factors like data centers and electric vehicles.

Trump's orders not only lift barriers to coal mining but also prioritize coal leasing on federal lands. He also instructed the Interior Secretary to acknowledge the cessation of an Obama-era moratorium on coal leasing. The administration is promoting coal technology exports and accelerated development in hopes of establishing U.S. energy dominance globally.

Despite Trump's enthusiasm for what he describes as "beautiful, clean coal," energy sector experts remain skeptical. They caution that natural gas and renewable energy sources like wind and solar are more economically viable options in the long term, despite current efforts to bolster coal usage.

