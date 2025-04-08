Left Menu

Trump's Push to Revitalize U.S. Coal: New Executive Orders on the Horizon

President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders aimed at reviving the U.S. coal industry. The orders, expected to be signed at the White House, will direct actions to support coal production, including measures to prevent the closure of coal plants. Trump's decision aligns with his promise to boost energy production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:09 IST
Trump's Push to Revitalize U.S. Coal: New Executive Orders on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign a series of executive orders on Tuesday, aimed at reinvigorating the nation's coal industry, according to two sources familiar with the situation. These orders are part of a broader agenda to boost energy production by dismantling numerous regulatory barriers.

Trump's forthcoming directives, intended to spur coal industry growth, will flow through the Interior and Energy Departments, as per insider information. Efforts are expected to focus on propping up coal plants facing potential shutdowns, ensuring the survival of a beleaguered industry.

Coal, once the cornerstone of American power, has seen its contribution to the grid dwindle to less than 20% from over half at the start of the 21st century. President Trump has consistently called out Democrats for environmental regulations he views as detrimental to coal, teasing forthcoming relief measures earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025