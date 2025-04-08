Trump's Push to Revitalize U.S. Coal: New Executive Orders on the Horizon

U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign a series of executive orders on Tuesday, aimed at reinvigorating the nation's coal industry, according to two sources familiar with the situation. These orders are part of a broader agenda to boost energy production by dismantling numerous regulatory barriers.

Trump's forthcoming directives, intended to spur coal industry growth, will flow through the Interior and Energy Departments, as per insider information. Efforts are expected to focus on propping up coal plants facing potential shutdowns, ensuring the survival of a beleaguered industry.

Coal, once the cornerstone of American power, has seen its contribution to the grid dwindle to less than 20% from over half at the start of the 21st century. President Trump has consistently called out Democrats for environmental regulations he views as detrimental to coal, teasing forthcoming relief measures earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)