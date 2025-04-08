Trump's Push to Revitalize U.S. Coal: New Executive Orders on the Horizon
President Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders aimed at reviving the U.S. coal industry. The orders, expected to be signed at the White House, will direct actions to support coal production, including measures to prevent the closure of coal plants. Trump's decision aligns with his promise to boost energy production.
U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign a series of executive orders on Tuesday, aimed at reinvigorating the nation's coal industry, according to two sources familiar with the situation. These orders are part of a broader agenda to boost energy production by dismantling numerous regulatory barriers.
Trump's forthcoming directives, intended to spur coal industry growth, will flow through the Interior and Energy Departments, as per insider information. Efforts are expected to focus on propping up coal plants facing potential shutdowns, ensuring the survival of a beleaguered industry.
Coal, once the cornerstone of American power, has seen its contribution to the grid dwindle to less than 20% from over half at the start of the 21st century. President Trump has consistently called out Democrats for environmental regulations he views as detrimental to coal, teasing forthcoming relief measures earlier this year.
