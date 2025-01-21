South Korea Aims for Balanced Reciprocity with the U.S. under Trump Administration

In a move to reinforce diplomatic ties, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, expressed his ambition for more equitable relations with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

Choi emphasized the importance of stronger policy collaboration, aligned with their alliance's principle of 'We Go Together.' He is targeting a prompt conversation with President Trump, hours after Trump's inauguration for a pivotal second term.

With the South Korean economy at stake, especially regarding the trade surplus with the U.S., Choi plans strategic preparations to address anticipated challenges from U.S. policies on tariffs and electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)