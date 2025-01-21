Left Menu

South Korea Aims for Balanced Reciprocity with the U.S. under Trump Administration

South Korea's acting president Choi Sang-mok aims to enhance U.S.-Korea relations under Trump's administration. He plans to focus on reciprocal policy cooperation. Amid concerns over potential U.S.-imposed trade constraints, Choi is reviewing South Korea's strategic response to America's economic proposals like tariffs and electric vehicle policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:52 IST


In a move to reinforce diplomatic ties, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, expressed his ambition for more equitable relations with the United States under President Donald Trump's administration.

Choi emphasized the importance of stronger policy collaboration, aligned with their alliance's principle of 'We Go Together.' He is targeting a prompt conversation with President Trump, hours after Trump's inauguration for a pivotal second term.

With the South Korean economy at stake, especially regarding the trade surplus with the U.S., Choi plans strategic preparations to address anticipated challenges from U.S. policies on tariffs and electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

