Trump's Controversial Return: Pardons, Policies, and Promises

Donald Trump made a swift return to the presidency, sparking controversy by pardoning 1,500 supporters involved in the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack. His move is seen as polarizing, particularly among police and lawmakers whose safety was compromised during the riots.

In a series of rapid executive actions after taking the oath, Trump targeted key issues. He sought to curb immigration, dismantle diversity programs, and overhaul environmental regulations. Notably, he reversed several Biden-era policies, further escalating political tensions.

The inauguration marked a dramatic comeback for Trump, who previously lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. His promise to clamp down on immigration and transformative policy changes signaled a challenging path ahead for his administration, both domestically and internationally.

