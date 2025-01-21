South Korea's Strategic Moves Amid Trump Policies
South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, emphasizes fostering stronger reciprocal relations with the U.S. under President Trump's administration. With concerns about U.S. policies impacting South Korea's economy, Choi eyes strategic policy cooperation and prepares to adapt to potential challenges, especially regarding tariffs and defense cost sharing.
In a climate of political and economic uncertainty, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, expressed hopes for a balanced relationship with the United States as Donald Trump begins his second term in office. Addressing concerns over U.S. policies potentially affecting Asia's fourth-largest economy, Choi stressed the importance of reinforcing policy cooperation.
Choi, who stepped into his role following political turmoil in South Korea, seeks an early conversation with President Trump to fortify the longstanding Korea-U.S. alliance. Despite a turbulent political atmosphere, including impeachments of key leaders, Choi remains focused on mutual interests and shared values.
South Korea's economy, particularly its trade surplus with the U.S., may face challenges with anticipated shifts in U.S. policies on tariffs and electric vehicles. The stock market reflected these concerns, with significant movements noted in various sectors as Choi prepares to navigate these potential economic hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
