A Unique Inaugural Day: Trump's Second Term Begins

Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration was an intimate affair, held inside the Capitol Rotunda due to cold weather. Tech titans and political figures witnessed the ceremony, which featured unusual seating arrangements and cordial interactions despite the historically polarized atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's second inauguration as President was marked by a unique setting, with the event moved inside the Capitol Rotunda due to frigid temperatures. This intimate inauguration drew together a notable mix of tech giants and political dignitaries, creating an unusual but memorable scene.

Inside the Rotunda, prime seats were occupied by some of the wealthiest individuals globally, including Trump's advisor Elon Musk. They shuffled seats with Trump's Cabinet picks, displaying a reordered hierarchy. The day's proceedings saw cordiality amidst the historical backdrop of political division.

Beyond the main event, adjacent rooms and the wider Capitol areas held governors, foreign dignitaries, and some sports stars, all engaged in a secondary spectating experience. The attendees, including former presidents and some Capitol riot figures, reflected on the past while celebrating the power transition, capped with a traditional inaugural luncheon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

