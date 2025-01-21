Trump's Renewed Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy

Former President Donald Trump, on Monday, commenced a stringent immigration policy, labeling illegal immigration as a national emergency. He has tasked the military with border security, prohibited asylum claims, and sought to limit citizenship for some U.S.-born children.

Trump's administration has immediately suspended the Biden-era CBP One entry program, disrupting legal migration appointments and leaving many migrants, like Daynna del Valle, in uncertainty. The app, used by hundreds of thousands to enter legally, was instantly invalidated, prompting confusion and distress among users.

Civil rights advocates, led by the ACLU, have started legal actions against Trump's immigration approach, claiming the citizenship restrictions violate the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. Critics warn that such policies could fracture families, burden businesses, and generate significant taxpayer costs.

