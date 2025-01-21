Left Menu

Trump's Renewed Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has reignited his immigration crackdown, declaring illegal immigration a national emergency. By ending the Biden-era CBP One entry program and targeting birthright citizenship, Trump aims to increase deportations. Civil rights groups are challenging these moves as unconstitutional and potentially harmful to American values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:04 IST
Trump's Renewed Immigration Crackdown Sparks Controversy
US President Donald Trump (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Former President Donald Trump, on Monday, commenced a stringent immigration policy, labeling illegal immigration as a national emergency. He has tasked the military with border security, prohibited asylum claims, and sought to limit citizenship for some U.S.-born children.

Trump's administration has immediately suspended the Biden-era CBP One entry program, disrupting legal migration appointments and leaving many migrants, like Daynna del Valle, in uncertainty. The app, used by hundreds of thousands to enter legally, was instantly invalidated, prompting confusion and distress among users.

Civil rights advocates, led by the ACLU, have started legal actions against Trump's immigration approach, claiming the citizenship restrictions violate the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment. Critics warn that such policies could fracture families, burden businesses, and generate significant taxpayer costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

