Left Menu

Trump's Swift Executive Actions: A Dive into Policy Shifts

In his initial days back in office, President Donald Trump enacted a series of executive orders reversing many of Joe Biden's policies. His actions targeted immigration, energy production, and international agreements, reflecting a 'America First' stance. Trump also initiated pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:26 IST
Trump's Swift Executive Actions: A Dive into Policy Shifts
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump wasted no time reverting policies set by his predecessor, Joe Biden, during his first days back in office. Through executive orders, Trump made significant changes in immigration, energy, and foreign policy domains, aligned with his 'America First' approach.

A controversial decision was granting pardons to those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, a move aligning with campaign trail promises. Immigration policy saw a rollback to stricter enforcement policies, reflecting Trump's previous stance.

On energy and climate, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement and emphasized fossil fuel production. He also placed a 75-day pause on TikTok's congressional ban, seeking a buyer to address national security concerns. His other orders spanned several sectors, indicating a broad policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025