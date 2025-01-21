Trump's Swift Executive Actions: A Dive into Policy Shifts

President Donald Trump wasted no time reverting policies set by his predecessor, Joe Biden, during his first days back in office. Through executive orders, Trump made significant changes in immigration, energy, and foreign policy domains, aligned with his 'America First' approach.

A controversial decision was granting pardons to those involved in the January 6 Capitol riot, a move aligning with campaign trail promises. Immigration policy saw a rollback to stricter enforcement policies, reflecting Trump's previous stance.

On energy and climate, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement and emphasized fossil fuel production. He also placed a 75-day pause on TikTok's congressional ban, seeking a buyer to address national security concerns. His other orders spanned several sectors, indicating a broad policy shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)