Trump's Bold Executive Orders: Reshaping Foreign Policy

In a series of sweeping executive decisions, US President Donald Trump has extended TikTok operations in the United States for an additional 75 days. Among other critical appointments, Marco Rubio has been confirmed as the Secretary of State, marking his entry as the first member of Trump's new Cabinet.

Furthermore, Trump has made significant moves in international policy, signing orders to withdraw the US from the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. He has also paused foreign assistance for 90 days while reviews are conducted, emphasizing that US foreign policy will 'champion core American interests.'

Domestically, Trump has issued a controversial pardon for 1,500 defendants from the January 6 incident, as he prioritizes protecting free speech. Meanwhile, political landscapes in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to evolve, aligning with these international shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)