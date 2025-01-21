AAP vs BJP: Allegations and Temple Politics Amidst Delhi Poll Heat
With just 15 days until the Delhi assembly elections, tensions escalate as AAP accuses BJP of false claims. Both parties launch attacks, focusing on governance and religious sentiments, highlighting the stark divides as citizens prepare to vote.
As the Delhi assembly elections loom closer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of levying 'fake' allegations against her political group. Kakkar emphasized the integrity of the AAP-led administration, citing low inflation and unemployment rates as achievements, alongside free services such as electricity, water, and bus rides for women.
Ahead of the February 5 polls, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the Ramcharitmanas. Sachdeva alleged Kejriwal's interest in religious sites to be politically motivated, resurfacing only during election periods.
In the rising political showdown, Sachdeva suggested Kejriwal's actions contradict his earlier statements regarding the Ram Temple. Amid these allegations, Sachdeva offered prayers at Connaught Place's Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, underlining the religious tensions fueling the electoral battle.
