Left Menu

AAP vs BJP: Allegations and Temple Politics Amidst Delhi Poll Heat

With just 15 days until the Delhi assembly elections, tensions escalate as AAP accuses BJP of false claims. Both parties launch attacks, focusing on governance and religious sentiments, highlighting the stark divides as citizens prepare to vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:54 IST
AAP vs BJP: Allegations and Temple Politics Amidst Delhi Poll Heat
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections loom closer, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of levying 'fake' allegations against her political group. Kakkar emphasized the integrity of the AAP-led administration, citing low inflation and unemployment rates as achievements, alongside free services such as electricity, water, and bus rides for women.

Ahead of the February 5 polls, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the Ramcharitmanas. Sachdeva alleged Kejriwal's interest in religious sites to be politically motivated, resurfacing only during election periods.

In the rising political showdown, Sachdeva suggested Kejriwal's actions contradict his earlier statements regarding the Ram Temple. Amid these allegations, Sachdeva offered prayers at Connaught Place's Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, underlining the religious tensions fueling the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025