Karnataka Rally Commemorates Gandhiji's Legacy, Targets BJP

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, praised Mahatma Gandhi during a 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally. He criticized the BJP as a 'Godse' party, highlighting their ignorance about freedom and sacrifice. The rally marks 100 years since Gandhi became Congress president, reinforcing his enduring values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:11 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar lauded Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday morning amid the anticipation of the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi district. In a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivakumar described them as the 'Godse' party, criticizing their lack of understanding about India's freedom movement and sacrifices made.

Shivakumar emphasized the global acceptance of Gandhi's leadership and non-violence philosophy. Highlighting the significance of the event, Shivakumar mentioned that the rally commemorates 100 years of Gandhi as Congress president, underscoring that although Gandhi is no more, his values remain influential. 'This isn't merely a Congress event; it represents a push for Gandhi's legacy,' he told reporters.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attended the rally, marking the historic 1924 Congress session led by Gandhi in Belgaum, now Belagavi. Initially postponed due to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's passing, the rally aims to send a strong message to the BJP-dominated central government, with sharp remarks made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over constitutional interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

