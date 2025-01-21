Left Menu

A New Era: Trump's Second Term Vision for America

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, marking the start of his second term with a radical agenda. His speech emphasized immigration control, energy dominance by fossil fuels, and a nationalist foreign policy. Trump's narrative of victimization and pursuit of retribution is set to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:18 IST
A New Era: Trump's Second Term Vision for America
Trump
  • Country:
  • Australia

Today, the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, took the oath of office in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC, signaling the start of his second term. His inaugural address focused on reshaping American life and the nation's role in the world.

In his speech, Trump emphasized policies of strict immigration control, continued reliance on fossil fuels, and an aggressive 'America First' foreign policy. This reflects a continuation of themes from his first term, now with a prepared agenda ready for execution.

Trump's narrative continues to focus on victimization, promising retribution against perceived adversaries. His agenda also includes withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, declaring energy emergencies, pardoning January 6 insurrectionists, and asserting US dominance globally, including his interest in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025