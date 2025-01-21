Left Menu

Billionaire Influence: Trump Inauguration's Agenda

At Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, the gathering resembled a Davos meeting, attended by the world's wealthiest individuals, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Their presence signals Trump's comeback and raises concerns over policies favoring the elite, echoing fears of a growing U.S. oligarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:35 IST
Billionaire Influence: Trump Inauguration's Agenda
US President Donald Trump (Photo/US Network Pool via Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump's presidential inauguration resembled a gathering of the global elite as it brought together some of the world's richest individuals, akin to the annual Davos meetings. As Trump was sworn in, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg were prominently seated, representing a combined net worth approaching $900 billion, according to Forbes.

The presence of these billionaires at the inauguration underscores Trump's return to power in Washington, after his controversial attempts to challenge the 2020 election results. Some analysts view their attendance as a concerning indicator of the administration’s future policy priorities, favoring the well-connected and wealthy, particularly through tax and trade policies.

Critics like U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren emphasize the risk of growing oligarchic influence in America, threatening democratic principles. Further illustrating the overlap of business incentives and policy direction, the inauguration also included a decision to temporarily halt a ban on TikTok, reflecting nuanced dynamics at play under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025