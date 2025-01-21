Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP of Election Tactics Over Bangladeshi Influx

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticized BJP for sensationalizing the Bangladeshi issue in Mumbai ahead of elections. He held Union Home Minister accountable for any influx of Bangladeshis and questioned the timing of the Delhi LG's letter on illegal immigrants, linking it to political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:52 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged statement on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating public sentiment ahead of the forthcoming Mumbai elections.

Raut insisted that Mumbai remains a secure city and outrightly blamed BJP for repeatedly spotlighting the 'Bangladeshi issue' as elections approach. He pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting that any surge of Bangladeshi nationals into the city falls under his responsibility.

His comments came in reaction to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's letter addressing illegal immigrants' involvement in crimes. Raut cast doubt on the timing, given BJP's decade-long governance. Citing a recent attack involving a Bangladeshi national as an isolated incident made visible due to the victim's celebrity status, Raut challenged Maharashtra's Home Minister on broader safety concerns for non-celebrities in similar areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

