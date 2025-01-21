Left Menu

Kejriwal's Ramayan Rant Sparks Political Ruckus

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, criticized the BJP, accusing them of demon-like tendencies and a preference for Ravan. This came amidst claims of misinterpretation of the Ramayan. The BJP fired back, accusing Kejriwal of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma ahead of the Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:59 IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid a heated controversy over the alleged 'misinterpretation' of the Ramayan, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal took aim at the BJP on Tuesday, accusing them of admiring Ravan due to their 'demonic nature'. Kejriwal issued a stern warning to the slum dwellers, cautioning them against the BJP's potential governance, equating it to being 'gulped down like demons', should the party win the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for February 5 in Delhi.

Kejriwal's statements followed protests by the BJP, who accused him of insulting Ravan by stating previously that a golden deer, allegedly Ravan in disguise, tempted Mother Sita. The BJP insisted it was not Ravan but Marichi. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva vehemently criticized Kejriwal for insulting Sanatan Dharma and distorting the Ramcharitmanas. Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's newfound reverence for temples, suggesting its convenient timing ahead of elections.

In a rebuttal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia defended Kejriwal, alleging that the BJP appeared as if they were the true 'descendants of Ravana'. The political spat intensified after BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labeled Kejriwal a 'Chunavi Hindu', accusing him of exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gains and being unmasked before voters in Delhi and nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

