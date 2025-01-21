Trump's New Policies Dominate Discussions at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, US President Donald Trump's actions are the main talking point. While energy leaders process his 'drilling' declaration, environmentalists react to his stance on the Paris climate agreement, and trade experts assess his new tariff policies.

European Union leaders, including Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are set to discuss their green ambitions amidst Trump's energy-centric strategies, balancing economic progress with sustainability goals. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo emphasizes the EU's commitment to the European Green Deal.

As the political landscape in Germany faces uncertainty, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among those speaking out. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders from Israel and Qatar engage in discussions about international conflicts and peace efforts.

