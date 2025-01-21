Parliament's Joint Committee to Conduct Second Meeting on 'One Nation One Election' Bill

On January 31, 2025, the Joint Committee of Parliament will hold its second meeting to discuss the 'One Nation One Election' Bill, also known as the 'Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024'. The session is scheduled at 3 pm at the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi.

The initial meeting on January 8 featured sharp debates between ruling and opposition parties. Key figures from the Ministry of Law and Justice presented the bill's historical context and reform trajectory since the 1950s, emphasizing cost reductions in elections and improved governance stability.

The bill's examination by the Joint Parliamentary Committee includes members like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Supriya Sule, and PP Chaudhary. Despite being aimed at synchronizing Lok Sabha and state assembly elections nationwide, the bill faces opposition for potentially skewing electoral balance and affecting the federal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)