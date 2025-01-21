Trump's Departure from Paris Climate Accord: Europe's Response
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate accord for the second time was regrettable, a move described as unsurprising by European Central Bank official Francois Villeroy de Galhau. The announcement came during the annual Davos gathering.
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate accord for the second time has drawn international attention, with mixed reactions from global leaders.
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a prominent figure at the European Central Bank and chief of the French central bank, publicly articulated his regret over Trump's withdrawal from the accord.
Speaking from the notable annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, Villeroy emphasized that while the announcement was regrettable, it did not come as a surprise.
