Left Menu

Trump Lifts Sanctions on Israeli Settler Groups

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich applauded U.S. President Donald Trump for reversing sanctions on Israeli settlers imposed by the Biden administration. The sanctions targeted settler groups involved in violence against Palestinians. Smotrich labeled the move as supportive of Israel's historical rights and criticized it as foreign interference by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:01 IST
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Israeli Settler Groups
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse sanctions placed by the Biden administration on Israeli settler groups. The sanctions initially aimed to deter violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich praised the policy reversal, interpreting it as a reaffirmation of Trump's commitment to Israel's historical claims to the land. He criticized the original sanctions as undue foreign interference, which prematurely targeted settlers by freezing their U.S. assets and restricting interactions.

The move upended the Biden administration's efforts to hold Israeli extremists accountable and to revive talks for a two-state solution. The ongoing conflict dates back to 1967, with Israel occupying territories claimed by Palestinians, while most nations consider the settlements illegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025