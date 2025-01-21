Germany Urges Trump to Reconsider WHO Withdrawal

Germany is set to engage President Donald Trump in diplomatic discussions to reverse his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Germany's Health Minister.

The United Nations agency expressed optimism for a reversal, emphasizing the necessity of continued U.S. involvement for addressing global health issues effectively.

The decision by Trump, who claims WHO mismanaged health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, has sparked international concern. According to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević, constructive dialogue is hoped to proceed, highlighting shared benefits for Americans and global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)