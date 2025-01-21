Germany Urges Trump to Reconsider WHO Withdrawal
Germany is set to engage in diplomatic discussions with President Trump to reverse his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organisation. Trump's decision, citing the WHO's mishandling of global health crises, has prompted calls for reassessment and dialogue from international health leaders.
Germany is set to engage President Donald Trump in diplomatic discussions to reverse his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Germany's Health Minister.
The United Nations agency expressed optimism for a reversal, emphasizing the necessity of continued U.S. involvement for addressing global health issues effectively.
The decision by Trump, who claims WHO mismanaged health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, has sparked international concern. According to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević, constructive dialogue is hoped to proceed, highlighting shared benefits for Americans and global citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Church of England Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal
Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare
Governor's Walkout: Constitutional Crisis in Tamil Nadu Assembly
China's Annual Diplomacy Tour Strengthens African Ties Amid Shifting Global Dynamics
India Detects HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns, Health Ministry Issues Advisory