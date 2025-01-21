Left Menu

Germany Urges Trump to Reconsider WHO Withdrawal

Germany is set to engage in diplomatic discussions with President Trump to reverse his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organisation. Trump's decision, citing the WHO's mishandling of global health crises, has prompted calls for reassessment and dialogue from international health leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST
Germany Urges Trump to Reconsider WHO Withdrawal
Trump

Germany is set to engage President Donald Trump in diplomatic discussions to reverse his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), said Germany's Health Minister.

The United Nations agency expressed optimism for a reversal, emphasizing the necessity of continued U.S. involvement for addressing global health issues effectively.

The decision by Trump, who claims WHO mismanaged health crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, has sparked international concern. According to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević, constructive dialogue is hoped to proceed, highlighting shared benefits for Americans and global citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025