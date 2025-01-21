EU Commission's Strategic First Visit to India: A New Era of Partnerships

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has prioritized India as the first destination for the new Commission's official visit. This signals an initiative to strengthen the strategic partnership with the world's largest democracy.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of flourishing local industries within partner countries, aligning this with Europe's interest. She highlighted the need for cooperation across continents, including ongoing dialogues with China.

In light of re-election by the European Parliament, von der Leyen reassured continued support for the Paris Agreement, underscoring Europe's commitment to navigating the challenges of climate change and global economic dynamics through strengthened alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)