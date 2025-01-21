Left Menu

EU Commission's Strategic First Visit to India: A New Era of Partnerships

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that her first official visit with the new Commission would be to India, signaling an intent to strengthen the strategic partnership with the world's largest democracy. This move is part of a broader commitment to global cooperation amidst increasing geostrategic competition.

Davos | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:36 IST
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, von der Leyen emphasized the importance of flourishing local industries within partner countries, aligning this with Europe's interest. She highlighted the need for cooperation across continents, including ongoing dialogues with China.

In light of re-election by the European Parliament, von der Leyen reassured continued support for the Paris Agreement, underscoring Europe's commitment to navigating the challenges of climate change and global economic dynamics through strengthened alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

