Paris Accord Re-exit: A Predictable Move by Trump
Francois Villeroy de Galhau of the European Central Bank expressed predictable disappointment at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate accord again. The move was announced during an interview at Davos, and it follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's withdrawal from an environmental risk group.
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time has been deemed regrettable yet expected, according to Francois Villeroy de Galhau, an official from the European Central Bank.
Speaking on Bloomberg TV during the annual Davos gathering, Villeroy, who is also the head of the French central bank, stated, "We regret Mr. Trump's announcement to leave the Paris Agreement, which was not a surprise." This announcement follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to exit the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System before Trump's return to office on Monday.
Nonetheless, Villeroy assured that the group, which continues to boast over 140 members, remains "more committed and active than ever."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
WMO Secretary-General to Strengthen Public-Private Collaboration on Climate Adaptation and Early Warnings at Davos
Virtual Dialogues at Davos: Leaders Unite Amid Global Challenges
Global Leaders Converge at Davos for World Economic Forum
Telangana's Global Investment Drive: From Davos to Singapore
Global Leaders Gather in Davos to Shape the Intelligent Age