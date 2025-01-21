Paris Accord Re-exit: A Predictable Move by Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time has been deemed regrettable yet expected, according to Francois Villeroy de Galhau, an official from the European Central Bank.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV during the annual Davos gathering, Villeroy, who is also the head of the French central bank, stated, "We regret Mr. Trump's announcement to leave the Paris Agreement, which was not a surprise." This announcement follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to exit the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System before Trump's return to office on Monday.

Nonetheless, Villeroy assured that the group, which continues to boast over 140 members, remains "more committed and active than ever."

