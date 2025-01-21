Left Menu

Paris Accord Re-exit: A Predictable Move by Trump

Francois Villeroy de Galhau of the European Central Bank expressed predictable disappointment at U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate accord again. The move was announced during an interview at Davos, and it follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's withdrawal from an environmental risk group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:41 IST
Paris Accord Re-exit: A Predictable Move by Trump
US President Donald Trump (Image: X@WhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time has been deemed regrettable yet expected, according to Francois Villeroy de Galhau, an official from the European Central Bank.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV during the annual Davos gathering, Villeroy, who is also the head of the French central bank, stated, "We regret Mr. Trump's announcement to leave the Paris Agreement, which was not a surprise." This announcement follows the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to exit the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System before Trump's return to office on Monday.

Nonetheless, Villeroy assured that the group, which continues to boast over 140 members, remains "more committed and active than ever."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025