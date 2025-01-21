Berlin's Push to Retain U.S. WHO Membership Amid Trump Withdrawal

Germany is taking steps to change U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, as announced by the German health minister on Tuesday.

The WHO, a leading international health agency, stated its desire for the U.S. to reconsider its stance, highlighting the importance of dialogue with the Trump administration. German health minister Karl Lauterbach criticized the move, labeling the U.S. withdrawal as a setback in global health efforts.

Trump justified his decision by citing the WHO's flawed response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health challenges. The organization and Germany, its second-largest donor, are advocating for dialogue to amend the situation for the benefit of global health.

(With inputs from agencies.)