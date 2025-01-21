Giriraj Singh Slams Kejriwal: A Habit of Insult

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, criticizing his remarks on the Ramayana. Singh, in his statement to PTI Videos from Raipur, accused Kejriwal of having a habitual tendency to insult and lie.

Singh labeled Kejriwal a 'political Hindu,' claiming he changes his stance more frequently than demons. The Union Minister took issue with what he termed as misinterpretations of the Hindu epic by the AAP leader, particularly regarding the abduction of Goddess Sita.

The BJP leader further condemned Kejriwal's alleged support to mosques while accusing him of attempting to undermine Hindu deities. Singh challenged the former Delhi CM to take similar stances against other religions, predicting severe backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)