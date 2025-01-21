Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP of Insulting Constitution and Ambedkar

In a scathing attack on Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP of insulting the Indian Constitution and its architect, B.R. Ambedkar, inside Parliament. She criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that no previous government had ever shown such disrespect.

Speaking at the 'Gandhi Bharat' event in Belagavi, Vadra charged that the BJP aims to weaken constitutional institutions. She further claimed that BJP leaders, influenced by RSS, have a history of undermining constitutional values.

Highlighting various controversial amendments and perceived social injustices, she warned of BJP's alleged anti-constitutional policies affecting daily life, urging people to demand accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)