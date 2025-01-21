Left Menu

Azerbaijan's Media Crackdown: Journalists on Trial Amid International Outcry

Seven journalists face trial in Azerbaijan, accused of smuggling. Six are from Abzas Media, known for anti-corruption reporting. The case has sparked international criticism, seen as a crackdown on press freedom. Authorities deny accusations of planting evidence, while President Aliyev claims Azerbaijan protects its media landscape.

Updated: 21-01-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:53 IST
Azerbaijan's Media Crackdown: Journalists on Trial Amid International Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Seven journalists stood trial in Azerbaijan, highlighting a series of legal actions against independent media figures in the nation. The defendants include six individuals associated with Abzas Media, an outlet focusing on corruption and human rights issues.

Critics perceive these trials as a concerted effort to suppress press freedom, especially concerning anti-corruption narratives. Despite international appeals for the journalists' release, the Azerbaijani government maintains the charges and insists on protecting its media from outside influences.

The accusations include charges of smuggling, potentially leading to substantial prison time. However, allegations have emerged suggesting authorities planted evidence, casting doubts on the investigation's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

