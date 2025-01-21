Azerbaijan's Media Crackdown: Journalists on Trial Amid International Outcry

Seven journalists stood trial in Azerbaijan, highlighting a series of legal actions against independent media figures in the nation. The defendants include six individuals associated with Abzas Media, an outlet focusing on corruption and human rights issues.

Critics perceive these trials as a concerted effort to suppress press freedom, especially concerning anti-corruption narratives. Despite international appeals for the journalists' release, the Azerbaijani government maintains the charges and insists on protecting its media from outside influences.

The accusations include charges of smuggling, potentially leading to substantial prison time. However, allegations have emerged suggesting authorities planted evidence, casting doubts on the investigation's integrity.

