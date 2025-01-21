Congress Leader Udit Raj Questions AAP's Unfulfilled Promises

Congress leader Udit Raj issued a reminder to AAP on Tuesday regarding its unkept promise of a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for granthis and temple priests in Delhi, accusing the party of holding an anti-Dalit mindset.

At a press briefing, Raj highlighted that AAP leader Kejriwal's promise excluded Buddhist monks, Valmiki priests, and church priests, pointing out a discriminatory approach. He also criticized AAP's nomination of zero Dalits to the Rajya Sabha as further evidence of their bias.

Raj further claimed that AAP failed to convert temporary jobs to permanent positions as promised, instead opting for privatization, damaging progress made in Delhi. He reacted to BJP's Rs-1,000 stipend announcement, stressing it wouldn't meet the high educational costs of medical and engineering fields.

