Supreme Court Upholds Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballot Date Rule

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal challenging Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot date requirement. The plaintiffs argue the rule leads to unnecessary disqualification of legitimate votes. Despite acknowledging its minimal purpose, courts upheld the rule, citing the Civil Rights Act. The requirement remains pivotal in Pennsylvania elections.

Updated: 21-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:21 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballot Date Rule
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review a challenge by civil and voting rights groups that aimed to remove the handwritten date mandate on mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Plaintiffs argued that the requirement led to unwarranted voter disqualification, but the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court upheld the law, stressing it aligns with the 1964 Civil Rights Act governing voter registration.

The case highlights the ongoing debate over voting integrity vs. accessibility, especially in politically crucial states like Pennsylvania. Critics of the rule argue it disenfranchises voters, while supporters say it's essential for election security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

