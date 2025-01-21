Supreme Court Upholds Pennsylvania Mail-in Ballot Date Rule

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to review a challenge by civil and voting rights groups that aimed to remove the handwritten date mandate on mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

Plaintiffs argued that the requirement led to unwarranted voter disqualification, but the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court upheld the law, stressing it aligns with the 1964 Civil Rights Act governing voter registration.

The case highlights the ongoing debate over voting integrity vs. accessibility, especially in politically crucial states like Pennsylvania. Critics of the rule argue it disenfranchises voters, while supporters say it's essential for election security.

