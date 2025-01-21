Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Over Gandhi's Legacy Use

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused Congress of neglecting Mahatma Gandhi's legacy for 75 years, questioning their recent emphasis on Gandhi in Karnataka. His critique comes amid Congress's 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi, commemorating Gandhi's Congress presidency and addressing contemporary issues.

Kumaraswamy Criticizes Congress Over Gandhi's Legacy Use
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has taken a swipe at the Congress party, alleging that the party has conveniently overlooked Mahatma Gandhi's legacy for over 75 years. He questioned why the Congress was only now invoking Gandhi's name in Karnataka, suggesting it was a strategy to bolster the party's standing amid political challenges.

Kumaraswamy's remarks come in response to the recently held 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Belagavi. The event commemorated 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Congress as its president during the Nava Satyagraha Baithak in 1924. However, the rally's timing sparked criticism from Kumaraswamy, who argued that the Congress's sudden reference to Gandhi was politically motivated.

Adding to his criticism, Kumaraswamy also pointed to the recent surrender of six Naxals before Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, describing it as a staged drama amidst ongoing naxal issues. This critique follows a notable rally attended by prominent Congress figures, marking significant milestones in the party's history and addressing present-day challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

