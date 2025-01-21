Delhi Election Showdown: BJP vs AAP Tensions Escalate

In a blistering political exchange, Himachal Pradesh's Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, criticized Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, describing him as 'confused' with power slipping away. Thakur's remarks came in response to Kejriwal's allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of obstructing his subsidies.

Amidst the electoral clash, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second 'Sankalp Patra', promising extensive educational reforms and increased free electricity. Thakur lauded these initiatives while taking a jab at Kejriwal, stating the BJP has pledged 300, not 200, units of free electricity in its manifesto for Delhi.

With the Delhi assembly elections approaching, tensions have heightened. Arvind Kejriwal termed BJP's promises as 'dangerous', asserting threats to free education and healthcare. As Delhi prepares for polls, the contest remains fierce between AAP, BJP, and a struggling Congress, which looks to recover from past electoral defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)