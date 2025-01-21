Trump's Controversial Pardons: Unleashing the Storm

In a move stirring widespread controversy, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump issued pardons to 1,500 individuals, primarily linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, sparking fierce backlash from lawmakers and law enforcement officials.

The sweeping pardons, executed hours after Trump's oath of office, aim to assert his presidential power, covering offenses from minor misdemeanors to severe assaults on democracy itself.

This mass clemency effectively closes the largest investigation in the history of the U.S. Justice Department, igniting debates on its potential impact on political violence and law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)