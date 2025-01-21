Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Unleashing the Storm

Donald Trump, the new U.S. president, pardoned 1,500 defendants, most linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, infuriating lawmakers and law enforcement officials. Pardons extended from misdemeanors to serious offenses, highlighting Trump's intention to assert his presidential power. This move ends the largest investigation in Justice Department history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:48 IST
In a move stirring widespread controversy, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump issued pardons to 1,500 individuals, primarily linked to the January 6 Capitol riot, sparking fierce backlash from lawmakers and law enforcement officials.

The sweeping pardons, executed hours after Trump's oath of office, aim to assert his presidential power, covering offenses from minor misdemeanors to severe assaults on democracy itself.

This mass clemency effectively closes the largest investigation in the history of the U.S. Justice Department, igniting debates on its potential impact on political violence and law enforcement integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

