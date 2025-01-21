Left Menu

Saudi Foreign Minister Addresses Israel-Iran Tensions in Davos

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, addressed concerns over potential Israel-Iran conflicts under Donald Trump's administration at the World Economic Forum. He expressed hope for constructive U.S.-Iran dialogue and discussed plans to visit Lebanon, signaling a shift in Saudi-Lebanese relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, addressed regional apprehensions about a potential conflict between Israel and Iran amid Donald Trump's new administration. He asserted that the incoming U.S. administration does not increase the risk of war.

Prince Faisal emphasized that President Trump has clearly stated his preference to avoid conflict and expressed hope for Tehran's willingness to engage positively with the U.S. administration to tackle nuclear program issues. He stressed the importance of avoiding regional warfare.

Additionally, Prince Faisal announced an upcoming visit to Lebanon, the first by a Saudi foreign minister in over a decade. This trip marks a potential shift in relations after Lebanon's election of army chief Joseph Aoun as president, which came after a protracted leadership vacuum and highlighted Hezbollah's diminished influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

