Saudi Foreign Minister Addresses Israel-Iran Tensions in Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, addressed regional apprehensions about a potential conflict between Israel and Iran amid Donald Trump's new administration. He asserted that the incoming U.S. administration does not increase the risk of war.

Prince Faisal emphasized that President Trump has clearly stated his preference to avoid conflict and expressed hope for Tehran's willingness to engage positively with the U.S. administration to tackle nuclear program issues. He stressed the importance of avoiding regional warfare.

Additionally, Prince Faisal announced an upcoming visit to Lebanon, the first by a Saudi foreign minister in over a decade. This trip marks a potential shift in relations after Lebanon's election of army chief Joseph Aoun as president, which came after a protracted leadership vacuum and highlighted Hezbollah's diminished influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)