Allies in a Changing World: Xi and Putin's Vision
In a significant video call, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed strengthening ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. They highlighted a strategic partnership amid global tensions, focusing on Ukraine's conflict and Taiwan. Both expressed hopes for peaceful and beneficial relations.
In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have engaged in pivotal discussions via a video call. The dialogue centered on strengthening ties with newly sworn-in U.S. President Donald Trump.
The leaders are committed to bolstering their strategic partnership, underscoring concerns in the West about their collaboration, especially concerning the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Taiwan issues.
Expressing mutual respect, they conveyed hopes for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine and constructive relations with the U.S., while reaffirming their united stance on Taiwan's strategic importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
