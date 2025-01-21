AIADMK vs DMK: A Battle over Tamil Nadu's Fiscal Future

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has launched a scathing attack on the current DMK government, accusing them of driving Tamil Nadu into unprecedented debt.

According to Palaniswami, the state's mounting debt is solely a byproduct of the DMK's tenure, citing fuel, TASMAC liquor sales, and GST as primary revenue sources.

He alleged that, despite significant borrowings, there has been no substantial capital investment. Instead, the state's fiscal achievements appear limited to increased borrowing, while the AIADMK previously kept debt in check.

(With inputs from agencies.)