Left Menu

Clash Over Alleged Resource Misuse as Delhi Assembly Polls Approach

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab's resources in Delhi's election campaign, sparking outrage from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Allegations centered on security threats from Chinese CCTV cameras and electioneering employees. Mann demanded an apology for 'insulting' Punjabis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:59 IST
Clash Over Alleged Resource Misuse as Delhi Assembly Polls Approach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has leveled severe allegations against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Verma claims that official machinery from Punjab, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, is being misused in his constituency for the upcoming elections. Specifically, he highlights the installation of Chinese CCTV cameras as a potential security risk.

The accusations have prompted a strong response from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who demands an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that Verma's comments are deeply offensive to Punjabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025