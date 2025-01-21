Clash Over Alleged Resource Misuse as Delhi Assembly Polls Approach
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of misusing Punjab's resources in Delhi's election campaign, sparking outrage from Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Allegations centered on security threats from Chinese CCTV cameras and electioneering employees. Mann demanded an apology for 'insulting' Punjabis.
Updated: 21-01-2025 23:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions are escalating ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has leveled severe allegations against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
Verma claims that official machinery from Punjab, ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party, is being misused in his constituency for the upcoming elections. Specifically, he highlights the installation of Chinese CCTV cameras as a potential security risk.
The accusations have prompted a strong response from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who demands an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, arguing that Verma's comments are deeply offensive to Punjabis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
