Controversial Clemency: Trump's Pardons Stir Nationwide Debate

Donald Trump's clemency extended to over 1,500 supporters charged in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, igniting criticism from law enforcement, victims' families, and some lawmakers, including Republicans.

The pardon, which critics argue undermines justice, has sparked a nationwide controversy over accountability for the violent actions during the infamous insurrection.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt defended the pardons, arguing they fulfilled a campaign promise, while law enforcement officials and many politicians view this as setting a dangerous precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)