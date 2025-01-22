Controversy Surrounds Firing of Coast Guard's Female Leader

The Trump administration has abruptly ended the groundbreaking tenure of Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female leader of a U.S. armed forces branch. Her dismissal has stirred controversy, with sources citing leadership deficiencies and a focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies as driving factors.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Benjamin Huffman confirmed Fagan's removal after an 'illustrious career,' pointing to operational failures and her inability to meet strategic goals. The decision has drawn criticism from Democratic Congressman Rick Larsen, who labeled it as 'misguided' and harmful to the Coast Guard's readiness.

Fagan's firing comes amid scrutiny over the Coast Guard's handling of sexual assault cases, as allegations of covered-up abuses have emerged. Meanwhile, Trump adviser Elon Musk criticized DEI initiatives in government spending, without directly linking them to Fagan's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)