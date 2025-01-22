Left Menu

Exclusive: Trump Speaks with Hannity in First TV Interview as President

Sean Hannity of Fox News is set to conduct the first TV network interview with President Donald Trump since he took office. Scheduled to air Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, the pre-taped interview marks Trump's initial television appearance post-inauguration. Fox News has yet to comment on the event.

Fox News' Sean Hannity is gearing up for a milestone interview with President Donald Trump, marking the President's first televised network interview since his inauguration. The pre-recorded session is slated to air on Wednesday night, potentially drawing significant viewership nationwide.

The interview promises to touch upon pivotal issues facing the new administration, offering insights into Trump's initial days in office. As anticipation builds among audiences, the conversation could set the tone for media relations during Trump's presidency.

Despite repeated inquiries, Fox News has not responded to requests for comment on the upcoming interview. Nonetheless, the broadcast will likely capture widespread attention, both in political circles and among the general public.

