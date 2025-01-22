Stefanik Eyes Major Reforms as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Elise Stefanik, a member of the House of Representatives, is expected to become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, representing the country's interests in Trump's cabinet. Her nomination comes at a time of strategic international focus as she commits to tackling global challenges.

Stefanik vows to reform the United Nations and counterbalance China's growing influence, proposing a U.S.-centered agenda. Her nomination coincides with President Trump's 90-day pause on foreign development aid, a move stirring concerns in Congress.

Tensions surface as Democratic Senator Chris Coons questions the scope of the aid pause. Stefanik assures that the policy's assessment criteria center on the benefits to America's strength and prosperity, reinforcing Trump's America First mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)