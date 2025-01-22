Surprise Social Media Followers: A Change in the White House

In a surprising social media twist, users of Facebook and Instagram were automatically signed up to follow the accounts of former President Donald Trump or Vice President JD Vance after the recent presidential inauguration.

This unexpected development is due to a process implemented by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. According to a statement by Meta spokesman Andy Stone on Threads, followers of the official government accounts of POTUS and the White House are transferred to new accounts when there's a change in administration.

As a result, when a new president is sworn in, the accounts and their followers are seamlessly transitioned to the accounts representing the new leadership. Previous administrations' posts and followers are archived, maintaining continuity in virtual presidential communications. Users unwilling to remain as followers can easily opt out by navigating to the profile settings to unfollow or block the accounts.

