Trump Strips Bolton's Secret Service Amid Iranian Murder Plot

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed Secret Service protection from John Bolton, his former national security adviser, who had been a target of an Iranian assassination plot during his time in the White House. The decision, made on Tuesday, has sparked safety concerns for Bolton.

According to Bolton's spokesperson, the Secret Service informed him on Monday night that his security detail would end the following day. Bolton expressed his disappointment in a post on the platform X, criticizing Trump's decision to terminate his protection.

The case against Tehran continues as the U.S. charged a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2022 with plotting to murder Bolton. As threats persist, former President Joe Biden had previously extended Bolton's protection in light of emerging dangers.

