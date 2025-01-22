Left Menu

Trump Strips Bolton's Secret Service Amid Iranian Murder Plot

Former national security adviser John Bolton, targeted in an Iranian murder plot, has been stripped of Secret Service protection by former President Donald Trump. This move comes amid ongoing threats from Iran and despite Bolton's protection extension by President Joe Biden in 2021.

Updated: 22-01-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 02:39 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has removed Secret Service protection from John Bolton, his former national security adviser, who had been a target of an Iranian assassination plot during his time in the White House. The decision, made on Tuesday, has sparked safety concerns for Bolton.

According to Bolton's spokesperson, the Secret Service informed him on Monday night that his security detail would end the following day. Bolton expressed his disappointment in a post on the platform X, criticizing Trump's decision to terminate his protection.

The case against Tehran continues as the U.S. charged a member of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps in 2022 with plotting to murder Bolton. As threats persist, former President Joe Biden had previously extended Bolton's protection in light of emerging dangers.

