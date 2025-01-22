Stargate: A New Era in AI Infrastructure Investment

In a significant move towards advancing artificial intelligence infrastructure, President Donald Trump revealed the creation of a joint venture known as Stargate. Announcing the plan at the White House on Tuesday, Trump highlighted the collaboration involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle.

The new entity, Stargate, promises an unprecedented investment of $500 billion into AI infrastructure development, marking a major milestone in the field. The venture gains momentum with the backing of major players in the tech and finance sectors.

To streamline the project's progress, President Trump assured the issuance of emergency orders to facilitate the massive infrastructure undertaking. This initiative underscores the administration's commitment to staying at the forefront of global technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)