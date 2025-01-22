Left Menu

Trump Ends Secret Service Detail for Ex-Adviser Bolton Amid Iranian Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has removed Secret Service protection from former national security adviser John Bolton, who faced an alleged Iranian assassination plot. Bolton was critical of Trump's presidency. Meanwhile, Iran charged a suspect in the plot, retaliating for a U.S. operation in 2020.

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded Secret Service protection from his former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday. Bolton, who became a target of an alleged Iranian assassination plot, was informed of the decision late Monday night via a call from the Secret Service. The service protection was officially withdrawn at noon the following day.

"We are not going to have security on people for the rest of their lives," Trump stated to reporters, confirming the removal. Bolton expressed disappointment on X, noting his unsurprised reaction to Trump's decision. The White House and Secret Service have both declined to comment on this development.

The Iranian threat against Bolton, stemming from alleged retaliation for the 2020 killing of Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, had prompted former President Joe Biden to extend security in 2021. Despite controversies and criticism around his hawkish foreign policy views, Bolton remains a significant figure in political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

