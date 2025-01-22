Left Menu

Coast Guard Shake-Up: Admiral Fagan Ousted Amidst DEI Policy Controversy

The Trump administration has dismissed Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female leader of a U.S. Armed Forces branch, due to alleged leadership and operational failures, partly attributed to excessive focus on DEI policies. The decision has sparked criticism and raises concerns over the Coast Guard's readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 06:44 IST
In a controversial decision, the Trump administration has dismissed U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Lee Fagan, the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The Department of Homeland Security announced the firing, citing leadership deficiencies and operational failures as reasons for her removal.

The dismissal of Fagan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2021, follows criticism over her focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. A senior Department of Homeland Security official indicated that Fagan's attention to DEI was deemed excessive, affecting broader strategic objectives.

The move has been criticized by Democratic Congressman Rick Larsen, who called it "misguided" and harmful to Coast Guard readiness. The Coast Guard has faced past scrutiny over issues such as sexual assault and racism. Meanwhile, Trump adviser Elon Musk hinted at the administration's broader push to eliminate DEI initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

