Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned Ross Ulbricht, founder of the notorious Silk Road online marketplace. Convicted in 2015, Ulbricht was sentenced to life for facilitating a $200 million illicit trade using cryptocurrency. Trump claimed the pardon rectifies an injustice, fulfilling a campaign promise.
In a controversial move, former President Donald Trump has issued a full and unconditional pardon to Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind the Silk Road, an infamous online marketplace for illegal goods and services. Ulbricht was serving a life sentence stemming from his 2015 conviction.
The Silk Road case had become a hallmark of the federal government's early attempts to clamp down on cryptocurrency-facilitated illegal trades, which saw an estimated $214 million generated through the platform. The site used anonymity-enhancing tools like the Tor network and accepted bitcoin, masking the identities of its users and operators.
Capping a longstanding campaign pledge, Trump justified the pardon by calling Ulbricht's conviction an overreach of justice. The announcement follows Trump's past declaration to commute Ulbricht's sentence, backed by the Libertarian Party, who view the case as government excess in drug prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
