Delhi Showdown: Rivalry Intensifies with Cash Pledges

As Delhi's elections near, the political battle intensifies, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attempting to sway voters through substantial cash benefits.

The BJP, which recently succeeded in two state elections through similar strategies, now targets Delhi with promises including monetary support for women, the elderly, and students. This move rivals AAP’s ongoing pledges, which have historically benefited Delhi's needy citizens, creating a dynamic electoral contest.

Such reliance on handouts is drawing criticism for impacting fiscal health. Analysts and economists express concern over the financial strain caused by extensive subsidies, urging caution as more states face elections this year.

