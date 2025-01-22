Delhi Showdown: Rivalry Intensifies with Cash Pledges
Ahead of Delhi's elections, Prime Minister Modi's BJP aims to reclaim the capital through tempting handouts, challenging the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party. With rival promises focused on cash benefits for voters, the debate highlights India's growing reliance on pre-election giveaways, raising fiscal concerns.
As Delhi's elections near, the political battle intensifies, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attempting to sway voters through substantial cash benefits.
The BJP, which recently succeeded in two state elections through similar strategies, now targets Delhi with promises including monetary support for women, the elderly, and students. This move rivals AAP’s ongoing pledges, which have historically benefited Delhi's needy citizens, creating a dynamic electoral contest.
Such reliance on handouts is drawing criticism for impacting fiscal health. Analysts and economists express concern over the financial strain caused by extensive subsidies, urging caution as more states face elections this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
