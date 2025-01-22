Spanish White House Website Removal Sparks Controversy

The Spanish-language version of the White House website was taken down just hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among Hispanic advocacy groups.

The site now redirects users to an error page, prompting accusations that the administration is failing to prioritize communication with the Latino community.

White House officials have pledged to restore the Spanish section of the website but declined to offer a specific timeline, raising further concerns among Hispanic leaders about the administration's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)