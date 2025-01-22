Spanish White House Website Removal Sparks Controversy
The Spanish-language version of the White House website was removed shortly after President Trump's inauguration, causing frustration and confusion among Hispanic communities. The administration promised to restore the page, but the move raised concerns over communication efforts with Spanish-speaking Americans and Latinos.
The Spanish-language version of the White House website was taken down just hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among Hispanic advocacy groups.
The site now redirects users to an error page, prompting accusations that the administration is failing to prioritize communication with the Latino community.
White House officials have pledged to restore the Spanish section of the website but declined to offer a specific timeline, raising further concerns among Hispanic leaders about the administration's commitment.
