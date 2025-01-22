Left Menu

Spanish White House Website Removal Sparks Controversy

The Spanish-language version of the White House website was removed shortly after President Trump's inauguration, causing frustration and confusion among Hispanic communities. The administration promised to restore the page, but the move raised concerns over communication efforts with Spanish-speaking Americans and Latinos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:34 IST
Spanish White House Website Removal Sparks Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

The Spanish-language version of the White House website was taken down just hours after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, leading to widespread confusion and frustration among Hispanic advocacy groups.

The site now redirects users to an error page, prompting accusations that the administration is failing to prioritize communication with the Latino community.

White House officials have pledged to restore the Spanish section of the website but declined to offer a specific timeline, raising further concerns among Hispanic leaders about the administration's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025