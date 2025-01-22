Left Menu

Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A New Dawn for India's Superpower

Arvind Kejriwal announced a seven-point manifesto addressing the neglected middle class in India. His proposals aim to improve education and healthcare, provide tax relief, and reinstate concessions. Kejriwal criticized political parties for exploiting the middle class and vowed to prioritize their issues in upcoming parliamentary sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:59 IST
Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A New Dawn for India's Superpower
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a seven-point manifesto targeting the nation's middle class. Kejriwal highlighted the persistent neglect of this demographic by successive governments, labeling them victims of 'tax terrorism'.

Kejriwal's manifesto proposes substantial reforms, notably raising education spending from 2% to 10% and reducing private school fees. The manifesto also seeks to boost healthcare spending to 10% of the GDP and eliminate taxes on health insurance premiums.

The plan demands a hike in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 10 lakh and removal of GST on essential goods. Kejriwal also advocates for enhanced retirement plans and the reinstatement of a 50% concession on train fares for seniors. He committed to pushing middle-class issues in parliament, crucial as elections loom on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025