Kejriwal's Middle-Class Manifesto: A New Dawn for India's Superpower

In a significant move ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a seven-point manifesto targeting the nation's middle class. Kejriwal highlighted the persistent neglect of this demographic by successive governments, labeling them victims of 'tax terrorism'.

Kejriwal's manifesto proposes substantial reforms, notably raising education spending from 2% to 10% and reducing private school fees. The manifesto also seeks to boost healthcare spending to 10% of the GDP and eliminate taxes on health insurance premiums.

The plan demands a hike in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 10 lakh and removal of GST on essential goods. Kejriwal also advocates for enhanced retirement plans and the reinstatement of a 50% concession on train fares for seniors. He committed to pushing middle-class issues in parliament, crucial as elections loom on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)