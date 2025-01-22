PM Modi Targets AAP, Calls for BJP Victory in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Delhi BJP members to aim for victory in over half of the booths in the upcoming assembly polls. In an online session, he criticized the AAP government, describing it as a 'disaster' and asserting it has failed to meet its promises.

Modi accused the AAP of spreading deceit and neglecting essential services, labeling their governance as harmful. He rallied BJP members to document the city's poor conditions as evidence of AAP's shortcomings, and promised a comprehensive campaign to provide necessary services, like drinking water, should the BJP come to power.

The Prime Minister stressed the BJP's commitment to improving the middle class's quality of life, citing infrastructure developments and central government initiatives. He highlighted BJP's governance model as more reliable than AAP's and stated BJP's intent to transform Delhi into a thriving capital.

