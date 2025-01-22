PM Modi Targets AAP, Calls for BJP Victory in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Delhi BJP members to secure over 50% booth wins in the assembly polls, criticizing the AAP government as a failure. He accused AAP of deceit and failing to meet basic needs, while promoting BJP's achievements. Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to the middle class.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Delhi BJP members to aim for victory in over half of the booths in the upcoming assembly polls. In an online session, he criticized the AAP government, describing it as a 'disaster' and asserting it has failed to meet its promises.
Modi accused the AAP of spreading deceit and neglecting essential services, labeling their governance as harmful. He rallied BJP members to document the city's poor conditions as evidence of AAP's shortcomings, and promised a comprehensive campaign to provide necessary services, like drinking water, should the BJP come to power.
The Prime Minister stressed the BJP's commitment to improving the middle class's quality of life, citing infrastructure developments and central government initiatives. He highlighted BJP's governance model as more reliable than AAP's and stated BJP's intent to transform Delhi into a thriving capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
